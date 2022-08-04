The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price to $61.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Tenable has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,572 shares of company stock worth $4,268,456. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

