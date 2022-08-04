XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

XL Fleet stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative net margin of 249.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

