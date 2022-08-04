XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
XL Fleet Stock Performance
XL Fleet stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative net margin of 249.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XL Fleet
XL Fleet Company Profile
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
