RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Head to Head Analysis

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -0.88 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.31 $2.15 billion $0.94 6.59

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 6 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RenovaCare and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $47.58, indicating a potential upside of 668.64%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -196.27% -141.98% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.70% 6.57% 2.65%

Risk and Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

(Get Rating)

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune and oncology diseases; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 90 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 49 hospitals, 88 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. This segment also provides services in the field of fertility treatments through 33 clinics and additional 39 sites across 10 countries on 3 continents. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and offers services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment provides project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

