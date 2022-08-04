Head-To-Head Survey: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Healthpeak Properties and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 7 3 0 2.30 Equinix 0 5 11 1 2.76

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.09, indicating a potential upside of 22.83%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $818.31, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Equinix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

96.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.90 billion 7.67 $505.54 million $0.79 34.10 Equinix $6.64 billion 9.55 $500.19 million $7.03 99.03

Healthpeak Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equinix. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $12.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 176.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Healthpeak Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 22.11% 4.22% 2.03% Equinix 9.22% 5.94% 2.27%

Summary

Equinix beats Healthpeak Properties on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

