Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.4 %

HAE opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

