ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

