MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 4.8 %

MDB opened at $339.31 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,275 shares of company stock worth $11,863,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,074.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 48.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 109.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.