Poshmark (POSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $892.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $140,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

