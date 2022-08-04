Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter.

SGA opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

