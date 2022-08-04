Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBU opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

