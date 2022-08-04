The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

