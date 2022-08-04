Sierra Metals (SMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.26 million.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
TSE SMT opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.