Sierra Metals (SMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.26 million.

TSE SMT opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

