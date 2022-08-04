Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

