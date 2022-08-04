Formula One Group (FWONK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FWONK opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

