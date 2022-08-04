Fluor (FLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Fluor has set its FY22 guidance at $1.15-1.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

