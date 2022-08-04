Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Issued By KeyCorp

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

BC stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after buying an additional 977,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after buying an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

