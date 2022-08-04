DA Davidson Comments on Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other research firms have also commented on CCBG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CCBG opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $560.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

