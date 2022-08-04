Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.78.

LUN opened at C$6.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. Insiders acquired a total of 1,723,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,309,252 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

