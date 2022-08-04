Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$138.10.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at C$101.74 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.