Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$120.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.43.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$86.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.49. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$35.82 and a 52-week high of C$109.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.