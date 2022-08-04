Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$725.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$750.00 to C$725.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$671.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. The company has a market cap of C$17.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$676.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$658.14. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

