National Bankshares Increases Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$15.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 107.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE:ELD opened at C$7.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -2.26.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9573333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

