Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.70.

Shares of ELD opened at C$7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.26. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9573333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

