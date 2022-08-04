Scotiabank Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$44.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.27.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$31.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.86.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

