Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.75. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.06.

TSE DPM opened at C$6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.53 and a one year high of C$9.65.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0534567 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

