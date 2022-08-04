National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CU. CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.
TSE:CU opened at C$39.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.02. The company has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
