Raymond James Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$10.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJ. CIBC set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$9.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,576,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,180,290.40. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

