Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CJ. CIBC set a C$10.00 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
CJ stock opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$9.73.
Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy
In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,556,354 shares in the company, valued at C$29,162,102.80. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100 in the last quarter.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
