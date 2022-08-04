TD Securities Lowers Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$15.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 24.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.78 million and a PE ratio of -49.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.57.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

