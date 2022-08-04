The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

BATRA opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $299.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.