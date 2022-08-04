TransAlta (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TSE:TA opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.75. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Insider Activity at TransAlta

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,837.51. In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at C$945,229.24.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

