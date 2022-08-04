GrafTech International (EAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GrafTech International by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

