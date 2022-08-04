Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $867.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.