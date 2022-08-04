TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAlta stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 174.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

