TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TransAlta Stock Down 1.1 %
TransAlta stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.98.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 174.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Further Reading
