Brokers Issue Forecasts for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.