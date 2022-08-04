Eversource Energy to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ES. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

