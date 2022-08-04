Analysts Offer Predictions for Flushing Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $663.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

