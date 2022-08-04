Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Alan Giddins Buys 4,250 Shares of Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins purchased 4,250 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($14.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,555 ($60,721.73).
Alan Giddins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Alan Giddins purchased 4,130 shares of Hill & Smith stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,353.50 ($60,474.82).
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
Shares of Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,228 ($15.05) on Thursday. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,086 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,922 ($23.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,923.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,247.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,367.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
