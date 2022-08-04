B. Riley Weighs in on Gaia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GAIA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Gaia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $73.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $10,598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

