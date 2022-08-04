Share Buyback Plan Declared by Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Board

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

FANG stock opened at $121.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

