Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Review

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% Stem -26.88% 5.83% 3.01%

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Stem 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunworks and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.09%. Stem has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 72.96%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Stem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.77 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -2.25 Stem $127.37 million 14.10 -$101.21 million ($1.53) -7.62

Sunworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stem beats Sunworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

