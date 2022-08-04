Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 211.89% from the company’s current price.

ODV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Desjardins cut Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Shares of ODV opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.93. Osisko Development has a one year low of C$4.94 and a one year high of C$18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$364.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.