GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.