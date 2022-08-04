Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,972.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 over the last ninety days. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

