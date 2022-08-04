ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $935.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

