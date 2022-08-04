ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

