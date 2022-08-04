Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Earnings Beat

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $492.72 and last traded at $490.98. Approximately 2,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.30.

The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.16 and a 200 day moving average of $426.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

