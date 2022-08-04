Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 160,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,713,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 93,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

