Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Trading 5.4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $96.16. 5,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 844,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.20.

The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 15.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 153,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 22.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $4,772,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

