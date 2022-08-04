Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 18.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) fell 18.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.89. 7,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 497,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,407,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

